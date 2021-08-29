Simmons Bank Sells 125 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 284,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,038. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

