Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

