Simmons Bank Acquires 323 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 2,294,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

