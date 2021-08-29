Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 742.0 days.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$56.00 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92. Signify has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

SFFYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

