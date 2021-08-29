Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €50.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

