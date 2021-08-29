Sidoti Boosts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $80.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

