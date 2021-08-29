Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declines By 71.9%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IFN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
