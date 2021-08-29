Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Expands By 314.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.82 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
