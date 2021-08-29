Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Expands By 314.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.82 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

