Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 74.2%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SWRAY opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

