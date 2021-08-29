Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Drops By 36.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SVC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

