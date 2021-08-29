Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 50.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$45.67 during midday trading on Friday. SEEK has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

