Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Drops By 54.2%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 954.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Friday. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

