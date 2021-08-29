Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Declines By 40.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 22,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

