Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Declines By 50.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $$13.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROYMY shares. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

