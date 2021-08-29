Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 38.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,378.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

