Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Rises By 100.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PSTVY remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

