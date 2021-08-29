Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Grows By 71.7%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

