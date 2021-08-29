Short Interest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Increases By 154.0%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 3,114,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,884. OneSmart International Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

