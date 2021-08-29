Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 53.9%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 72,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 193,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,934. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.