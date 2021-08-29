Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 51.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. 497,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

