Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Increases By 161.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 750,391 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 898,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 155,909 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

