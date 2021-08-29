Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Increases By 161.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.