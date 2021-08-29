Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Expands By 50.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXXY traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53. Nexi has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.00.

Get Nexi alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.