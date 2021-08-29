Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Expands By 82.2%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NCMGY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 59,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,141. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

