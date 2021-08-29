Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Drops By 73.1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NBTX remained flat at $$13.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

