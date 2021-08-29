Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Declines By 75.0%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

KRYPF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

