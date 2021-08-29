Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Declines By 40.7%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 79,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,582. Jupai has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

