Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Rises By 142.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,750.0 days.
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $$13.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
About Isuzu Motors
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.