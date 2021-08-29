Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Rises By 142.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,750.0 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $$13.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.