Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 46.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the July 29th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period.

