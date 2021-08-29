Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Expands By 238.6%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRCLF stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. InterCure has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

