Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Declines By 62.2%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the July 29th total of 1,175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.2 days.

IGGGF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. IGG has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.88.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

