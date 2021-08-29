Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 40.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

