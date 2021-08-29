Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Declines By 69.6%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

