Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 207.1%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

