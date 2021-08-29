Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Grows By 53.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000.

FEX stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.81.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

