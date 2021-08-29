Short Interest in EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Expands By 98.7%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVmo stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90. EVmo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 4.33.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

