Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Expands By 46.9%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

NWVCF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.