Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Grows By 103.4%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the July 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

Constellation Software stock traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,686.45. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,578.28. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,720.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

