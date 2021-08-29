Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 98.4%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. 64,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

