Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 65.1%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 29th total of 1,247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $$12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

