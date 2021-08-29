Short Interest in CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Rises By 65.5%

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 29th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,615,592,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDL opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get CBD Life Sciences alerts:

About CBD Life Sciences

CBD Life Sciences, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating and acquiring undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The company was founded on December 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CBD Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.