Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Increases By 166.7%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK remained flat at $$10.91 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.72.
About Berkshire Bancorp
