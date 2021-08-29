Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Increases By 166.7%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK remained flat at $$10.91 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

