Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Increases By 115.0%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

