Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 75.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.