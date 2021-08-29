Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Decreases By 38.5%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APSG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 93,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

