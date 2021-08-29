Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 292.6%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

