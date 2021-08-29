Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Increases By 156.3%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.0 days.

Shares of AKZOF opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $96.90 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

