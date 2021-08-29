Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Decreases By 32.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.