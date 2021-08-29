Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rises By 194.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

