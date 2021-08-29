Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Financial Analysis

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.54% 8.94% 0.69% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shinhan Financial Group and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.11 $2.73 billion $5.64 6.03 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.94 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

