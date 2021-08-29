Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
