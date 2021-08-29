Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

